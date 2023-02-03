Dillon & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Dillon & Associates Inc. cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for about 1.7% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Paychex by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in shares of Paychex by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Paychex by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paychex Trading Down 0.5 %

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.08.

Paychex stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.95. The stock had a trading volume of 722,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,001. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.31.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 78.02%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

