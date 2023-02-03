Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 320 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Dillon & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 3.4% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $14,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $4.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.99. The company had a trading volume of 866,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,084. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $94.75 and a 12-month high of $144.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

