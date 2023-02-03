Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 467 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Dillon & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 77.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 837,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,869,000 after acquiring an additional 366,488 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 61.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,558,000 after buying an additional 242,654 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,399,000 after buying an additional 139,294 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3,182.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after buying an additional 123,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 114.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,553,000 after buying an additional 81,300 shares during the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEO traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $175.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.16. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $212.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.87) to GBX 5,100 ($62.99) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Investec raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.03) to GBX 2,750 ($33.96) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,034.44.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

