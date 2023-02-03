Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,573 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,721,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,705,000 after purchasing an additional 294,415 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 482.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,520,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,366 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,256,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 151,234 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,708,000 after buying an additional 64,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,009,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 161,873 shares during the period.

DFAI opened at $27.41 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.50.

