Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Given New GBX 159 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($1.98) to GBX 159 ($1.96) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 270 ($3.33) to GBX 260 ($3.21) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HSBC raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 194 ($2.40) to GBX 190 ($2.35) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 278 ($3.43) to GBX 275 ($3.40) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $205.57.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at $8.63 on Monday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $17.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.