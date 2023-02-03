Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Given New GBX 159 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISYGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($1.98) to GBX 159 ($1.96) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 270 ($3.33) to GBX 260 ($3.21) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HSBC raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 194 ($2.40) to GBX 190 ($2.35) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 278 ($3.43) to GBX 275 ($3.40) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $205.57.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at $8.63 on Monday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $17.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

Analyst Recommendations for Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)

