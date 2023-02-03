Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up to $18.99

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.99, but opened at $20.19. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 12,000,656 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $210,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

