Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,020,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.57.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $117.95 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

