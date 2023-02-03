DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Stock Price Up 3.5%

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) shares rose 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.98. Approximately 18,607 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 112,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on DMC Global in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

DMC Global Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $503.87 million, a P/E ratio of -135.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DMC Global

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. DMC Global had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $174.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 13.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 16.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 14.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 59.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 5.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About DMC Global

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

