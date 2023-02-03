Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $340-$370 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $332.11 million.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLB traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.67. The company had a trading volume of 598,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,211. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.55 and a 12-month high of $87.45.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.58 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLB. Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.00.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $164,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 30,158 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Featured Stories

