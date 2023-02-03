Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises about 0.8% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,960 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,229,000 after buying an additional 3,291,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,800,906,000 after buying an additional 1,393,676 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,171,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,710,000 after acquiring an additional 672,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 27.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,565,000 after acquiring an additional 570,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on D. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Shares of D traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,076,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

