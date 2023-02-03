Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup cut Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DMZPY opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.03. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $35.74.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

