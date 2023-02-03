DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Gap Down to $63.81

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $63.81, but opened at $60.18. DoorDash shares last traded at $61.69, with a volume of 262,359 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DoorDash from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.45.

DoorDash Stock Down 3.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $2,516,178.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,816,652.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,792.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $2,516,178.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,816,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,605 shares of company stock worth $7,622,620. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in DoorDash by 123.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 43.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 18.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 305.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading

