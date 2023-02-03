DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DSL opened at $12.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $15.89.
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.
