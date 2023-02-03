Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Lowered to C$18.00 at National Bankshares

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UNGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$18.25 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$20.69.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

Shares of D.UN opened at C$16.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$783.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$14.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.98, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Director Alistair Murray Sinclair sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total transaction of C$612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,259,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,927,031.94. Insiders sold 400,260 shares of company stock valued at $616,178 over the last 90 days.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

