Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Lowered to C$18.00 at National Bankshares

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$18.25 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$20.69.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

Shares of D.UN opened at C$16.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$783.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$14.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.98, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Director Alistair Murray Sinclair sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total transaction of C$612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,259,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,927,031.94. Insiders sold 400,260 shares of company stock valued at $616,178 over the last 90 days.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

