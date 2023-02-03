Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Lowered to C$18.00 at National Bankshares

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$18.25 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$20.69.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance
Shares of D.UN opened at C$16.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$783.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$14.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.98, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.79.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
