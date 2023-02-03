Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) versus Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Financial Analysis

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) and Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.8% of Dropbox shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of Dropbox shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Porch Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dropbox and Porch Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox $2.16 billion 4.09 $335.80 million $0.93 26.17 Porch Group $260.28 million 1.38 -$106.61 million ($1.46) -2.45

Profitability

Dropbox has higher revenue and earnings than Porch Group. Porch Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dropbox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Dropbox and Porch Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox 15.25% -74.21% 12.31% Porch Group -54.23% -56.54% -9.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dropbox and Porch Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox 2 2 3 0 2.14 Porch Group 0 1 8 0 2.89

Dropbox presently has a consensus price target of $26.43, suggesting a potential upside of 8.58%. Porch Group has a consensus price target of $11.30, suggesting a potential upside of 216.40%. Given Porch Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Porch Group is more favorable than Dropbox.

Risk and Volatility

Dropbox has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Porch Group has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dropbox beats Porch Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc. is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files. Its users also get access to Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place. The Dropbox Plus provides unrivaled sync along with 1 TB of space, powerful sharing features, and increased control. The Dropbox Professional allows independent workers to store, share, and track their work from one place. The Dropbox Business is designed for small to enterprise level businesses, in which users get full visibility and control over how critical work files are accessed and shared while letting team members continue to use the products. The Company was founded by Andrew W. Houston and Arash Ferdowsi in June 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc. operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers. This segment operates through Floify, HireAHelper, ISN, iRoofing, Palm-Tech, Porch.com, Rynoh, and V12 brands. The Insurance segment offers property related insurance policies through our own risk-bearing carrier and independent agency as well as risk-bearing home warranty company. This segment operates though American Home Protect, Elite Insurance Group, and Homeowners of America brands. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, home, auto, flood, and umbrella insurance products; and contractor services. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

