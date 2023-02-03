DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €31.00 by Credit Suisse Group

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) received a €31.00 ($33.70) price target from Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DWS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($39.13) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.70) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €38.00 ($41.30) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €30.50 ($33.15) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.20 ($36.09) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ETR DWS opened at €31.68 ($34.43) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €31.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €23.16 ($25.17) and a 1 year high of €39.48 ($42.91).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

