DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 4.84%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

DXC stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.42. 75,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,565. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. TheStreet raised DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXC Technology

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 993.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 682,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,697,000 after buying an additional 620,408 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 46.0% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 547,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after buying an additional 172,366 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 56.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 341,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after buying an additional 122,753 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 20.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 651,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,960,000 after buying an additional 110,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in DXC Technology by 583.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 115,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 98,693 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

