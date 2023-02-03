DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DXC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.43. 363,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,102. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $39.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the third quarter worth about $549,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in DXC Technology by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 651,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 110,632 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 318,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

