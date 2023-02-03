DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11, RTT News reports. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DXC Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

DXC traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.49. The company had a trading volume of 402,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,811. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.93. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $39.65.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the first quarter worth $300,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

