DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.615-3.635 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.45-$3.50 EPS.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.95. The company had a trading volume of 920,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,307. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.93. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.67.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

DXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DXC Technology from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of DXC Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.17.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 7.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 11.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Recommended Stories

