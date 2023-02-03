Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DT has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT opened at $46.32 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 463.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average is $37.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. On average, analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 61.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 39.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

See Also

