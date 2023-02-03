Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DT. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of DT stock opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.00. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 463.20, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 2.61%. Research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 793.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.