e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.36.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 15.0 %

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $67.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.44. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $69.30.

Insider Activity

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,207,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at $19,306,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,207,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at $19,306,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $3,133,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,268,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.