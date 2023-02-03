Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $7.73 Million Stock Position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,679 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Alignment Healthcare worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alignment Healthcare

In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,965,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,649,777.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $62,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,965,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,649,777.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $108,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,117,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,507,262.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,638. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $11.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 48.22% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $360.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

Featured Articles

