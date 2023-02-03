Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $9.14 Million Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $9,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter worth $39,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AppFolio by 115.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $119.46 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.92 and a 52-week high of $127.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -61.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.57.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

