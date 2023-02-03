Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 166,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banner were worth $9,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Banner by 58.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 237,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 87,181 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Banner during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Banner during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,787,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $66.03 on Friday. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $75.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.27 and its 200 day moving average is $66.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Banner to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

