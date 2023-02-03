Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $7,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 22.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1,729.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other news, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $75,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,644.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

AGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

NYSE:AGM opened at $133.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.86. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

Read More

