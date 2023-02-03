Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,339 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $7,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 25.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.9% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $38,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at $430,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $29.91 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average of $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $636.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.93 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 56.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

