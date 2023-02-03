Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCH. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 835.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after purchasing an additional 616,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,503,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,827,000 after purchasing an additional 319,445 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1,767.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 322,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 304,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $49.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.16. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.66.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $253.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.82%.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

