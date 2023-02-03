Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,535 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,535 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Radian Group worth $8,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 34,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 854.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 86,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Radian Group Stock Performance

NYSE RDN opened at $22.91 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter. Radian Group had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 63.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $640,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group



Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

