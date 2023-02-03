Eagle Asset Management Inc. Takes $5.70 Million Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 113,231 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,703,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of BWX Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2,464.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 168.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $209,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $61.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.77 and a 1 year high of $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $523.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.22 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 42.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

