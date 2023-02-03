Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Sets New 52-Week High at $149.28

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $149.28 and last traded at $148.88, with a volume of 191071 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on EXP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stephens increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.13.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 18,608 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $2,693,694.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,962,099.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,935,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 18,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $2,693,694.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,542 shares in the company, valued at $12,962,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,009 shares of company stock valued at $3,606,285. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Eagle Materials by 6.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.