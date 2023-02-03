Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Barclays

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EMN. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN opened at $91.48 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $124.85. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.27 and a 200-day moving average of $85.58.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 108,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 66,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 38,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Further Reading

