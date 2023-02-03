Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Lowered to $82.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EMN. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN stock opened at $91.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $124.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.58.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Further Reading

