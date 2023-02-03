Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:EFT remained flat at $11.94 during midday trading on Friday. 31,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,031. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 231,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 25.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

