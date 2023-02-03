Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:ETX)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

ETX stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.32. 17,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,175. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.08. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $22.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust ( NYSE:ETX Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

