Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.149 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of EVT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.71. The company had a trading volume of 57,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,780. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $29.66.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
