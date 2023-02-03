Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.149 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of EVT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.71. The company had a trading volume of 57,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,780. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $29.66.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 541,549 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after buying an additional 131,477 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,059,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 159.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,071 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 18,498 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 162,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $238,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

