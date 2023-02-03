Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.96. The company had a trading volume of 36,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,271. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.37 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $16.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the second quarter worth $277,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 39.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $462,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

