Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

ETB stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,033. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.72. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 25.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 17.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 13,906 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment in a portfolio of common stocks and write of call options. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

