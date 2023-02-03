Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2023

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETBGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

ETB stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,033. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.72. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 25.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 17.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 13,906 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment in a portfolio of common stocks and write of call options. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Dividend History for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB)

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.