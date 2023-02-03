Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
ETB stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,033. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.72. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $17.85.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment in a portfolio of common stocks and write of call options. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
