Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 28th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

ETV traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.27. 130,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,069. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 979,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 135,706 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 684,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 26,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 657,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 49,152 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 24.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 53,102 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 170,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.