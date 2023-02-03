Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of ETY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 136,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,663. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $14.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 214,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 15.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the second quarter worth $26,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

