Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of ETY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 136,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,663. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $14.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY)
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.