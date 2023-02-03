Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.22. The stock had a trading volume of 269,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,605. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $192.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.41 and its 200-day moving average is $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ECL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

