Edgio (EGIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. Edgio has set its Q4 2022 guidance at EPS.

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $121.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.12 million. Edgio had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 27.17%. On average, analysts expect Edgio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Edgio stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.94. Edgio has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EGIO shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Edgio to $1.70 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered Edgio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.75 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Edgio to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Securities lowered Edgio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered Edgio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.75 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Edgio, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The firm’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand. The company was founded by Michael M.

