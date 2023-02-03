Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.58-$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.45-$2.60 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.74.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $82.55. 607,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,322,894. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.12 and its 200 day moving average is $84.34. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $1,473,731.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $11,667,724.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $1,473,731.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $11,667,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,800 shares of company stock worth $6,933,324 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

