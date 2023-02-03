Efficient Advisors LLC Has $13.15 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Efficient Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,405 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,703 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,940 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,512,000 after acquiring an additional 293,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 160.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 349,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,982,000 after buying an additional 215,083 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.47. 731,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,929. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.14.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

