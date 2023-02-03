Efficient Advisors LLC Has $80.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Efficient Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 7.0% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Efficient Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $80,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.59. The company had a trading volume of 113,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,107. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

