Efficient Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Efficient Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 452.6% in the 3rd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCZ traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.50. 265,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,283. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.23. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $70.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

