Efficient Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Efficient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 25,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1,295.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 10,900 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $277,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $603,634 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOMB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HOMB traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.99. 244,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,235. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.77. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $272.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.70 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.57%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. Which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Further Reading

