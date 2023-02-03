Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives $79.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.73.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $136.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic to $96.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $77.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $193,978.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,035,236. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,831,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $193,978.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,035,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $586,598 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 94.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 79.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 88.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic stock opened at $65.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.24 and its 200-day moving average is $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $98.75. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The company had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

