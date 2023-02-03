Electronic Arts Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Electronic Arts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang expects that the game software company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Electronic Arts’ current full-year earnings is $5.54 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EA. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.26.

Shares of EA stock opened at $115.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.03. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $142.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $604,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,304,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,148,786 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

